RALPH GREER

ONA — Ralph Lowell Greer, 87, of Ona, West Virginia, a former Lucasville, Ohio resident passed away peacefully amongst his loving family on February 27, 2019.

He was born January 19, 1932 in Myra, Kentucky, a son of the late Andrew Jackson and Hattie Newsome Greer.

Ralph was a standout athlete at Dorton High School and is in the Shelby Valley Hall of Fame as a basketball player. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Pikeville University and later his Master's Degree. He moved to Ohio to teach Math and Algebra in the Portsmouth City Schools. He also served as an adjunct professor at the Shawnee State University. Ralph was a beloved teacher and mentor for those that walked the halls of McKinley, Grant, and Portsmouth High Schools until his retirement.

Ralph served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He married Fayetta June Elswick in February of 1955 in Clintwood, Virginia and remained happily married until her death.

He leaves behind his children, Ava (Joe) Burgess, Elizabeth (Chuck) Burke, Gregory (Jennifer) Greer, and Drew (Shanna) Greer; his grandchildren, Chris and Kim Burgess, Jacob Bradshaw, Hannah Greer, Olivia Greer, Brandon and Nicolas Gottshall, Lauren Blakeman, Meghan (Mark) Spradlin, Sarah (Jemar) Knox, and Christopher (Courtney) Burke; and two sisters, Ruth (Abe) Curry and Patricia (Ray) Ricketts.

He is also survived by several great grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Addison Burgess; and special loving in-laws, Susie Elswick (Ernie) McLaughlin, Ronald (Joan) Elswick, Toby (Janice) Elswick; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved Ralph and the memories made on Breezy Knoll Farm.

Ralph was also preceded in death by an infant son, Ralph Greer Jr.; five brothers, Lloyd (Mattie) Greer, Victor (Ruth) Greer, Cecil (June) Greer, Gene (Kate) Greer, Carl (Betty) Greer; four sisters, Marie (Chester) Perry, Leone (Norville) Bumgardner, Phyllis (Dale) McDonald, Lorraine Greer; and one brother-in-law, John Elswick.

Ralph was a man who changed your life not by what he said, but by what he did. His actions were noble and honorable and that of a true gentleman. For those that had the honor of calling him a family member or friend- the world just lost a legend.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:15 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with his daughter, Ava Burgess officiating. Military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call from 1:30 to 3 pm prior to the service. A visitation will be held at the Lucas Funeral Home in Pikeville, Ky on Monday March 4, 2019 from 2 to 3 pm and interment to follow in the Greer Family Cemetery in Myra, Ky. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Meadow House staff at Paramount Senior Living in Ona, and Huntington West Virginia Hospice for their care and compassion.