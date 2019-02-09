RALPH ALLEN HUNT

SCIOTOVILLE —Ralph Allen Hunt, 61, of Sciotoville, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Bellefonte Hospital in Bellefonte, Kentucky. Ralph was born May 18, 1957, in Greenup, Kentucky, a son of Ardith Hunt and the late Charles Hunt.

Along with his father, Ralph is preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Hunt.

He is survived by his mother, Ardith Hunt, one son, Ralph Hunt Jr. of Greenup, Kentucky, two brothers, Charles Hunt of New Boston, Ohio and Williard Hunt of Greenup, Kentucky, four sisters, Belinda Rhinehardt of Twinsburg, Ohio, Jenny Hunt of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Peggy Hunt of Sciotoville, Ohio and Bobby Jo Hunt of Ironton, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held 7 P.M, Monday, February 11, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 6 P.M. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.