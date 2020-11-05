PORTSMOUTH-Ralph E. Lindamood, 75, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ralph was born March 1, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Claude and Rosa Horsley Lindamood.

Ralph retired from King County Sheriff's Office in Seattle Washington.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Claude Lindamood Jr. and Jim Prestel and two sisters, Mary Martin and Ella Venturino Fannin.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lindamood, two brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Lindamood of Portsmouth, Ohio and Robert (Iva) Lindamood of Firebrick, Kentucky, three sisters, Evelyn (John) Osborne of South Webster, Ohio, Ann (John) Guddard of Portsmouth, Ohio and Ruth (Bill) Morter of Fairborn, Ohio, two step children, Wendy Clemente and Tommy Shriver Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Scioto Trail Animal Clinic. There are no services at this time. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.