STOUT-Ralph "Chip" Phillips, 78, of Stout, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. He was born May 20, 1941, in Columbus, a son of the late Ralph Phillips and Alice Brobst Phillips. He was married September 25, 1959, in Greenup, to Lelia Lytten Phillips, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Rick Phillips and wife Sonya, of Kansas City, Kansas; R. Kelly Phillips and wife Angi, of Johnstown, Ohio; one daughter, Tracy Rudy and husband Kris, of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.