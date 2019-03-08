RALPH E. SCHISLER

MINFORD — Ralph E. Schisler, 88, of Minford, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Born March 29, 1930 in Sciotoville, a son of the late Hershel and Louise (Felkins) Schisler, he was a Minford High School graduate Class of 1947, a U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy Veteran, and a member of Minford United Methodist Church. Ralph worked for Martin Marietta as a process operator for nearly 40 years. He was one of the original board members for Water 1, a past member of Minford Board of Education, a member of the James Irwin Post 622 American Legion, and choir director at Minford United Methodist Church for many years.

Ralph touched many lives through his music. He was a graduate of the Naval College of Music, a very accomplished musician, he could play almost any instrument. During his time in the military he played privately for Harry S. Truman and Bob Hope. Ralph's smile was contagious and he never failed to greet people with it and a friendly handshake. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Randy Schisler, Rodney (Carol) Schisler; three grandchildren, Renee Tackett, Rachel Brown, Dr. Randy Schisler, Jr.; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Roy Schisler, Don Schisler, Mark Schisler; four sisters, Ruth Powers, Dorothy Bauer, Wanda Greider, Linda Niner, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Will) Schisler; two brothers, Robert Schisler, Paul Schisler, and a sister, Elizabeth Schisler in infancy.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Minford United Methodist Church with Pastor Denis Bell and Craig Yates officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hopewell House, 510 East Street Minford, OH 45653. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.