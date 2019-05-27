RALPH H. WOLFENBARGER

SOUTH SHORE —Ralph H. Wolfenbarger, 83 of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, May 25, 2019 on SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born Feb. 14, 1936, a son of the late Charles Wolfenbarger and Goldie Brasser Wolfenbarger. He attended Duck Run Community Church and was a retired truck driver for Teamsters, Columbus, Ohio, for over 30 years. Ralph never met a stranger, he enjoyed being with his family, his church and gardening.

Preceded in death by two brothers, one sister.

Surviving are his wife, Pattie Nichols Wolfenbarger to whom he married Dec. 21, 1965, two sons, David (Nancy) Grooms of South Shore, Kentucky, Steve (Connie) Wolfenbarger of Lucasville, Ohio, five grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Swaney, Rachel (Dustin) Stillwell, Hannah Wolfenbarger, Renee (Mike) Leadingham and Justin Grooms,ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several brothers and sister in laws, Dewey and Mary Lou Sexton, Dale Nichols, Sandy Crawford, Kay and Jeff Daniels and Brenda Schod and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Brother Ethan Smith, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankilin Furance, Ohio. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019