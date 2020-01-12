SCIOTOVILLE — Ramona Aldridge, 58 of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born November 25, 1961, in Portsmouth to the late Boyce A. Jordan and Mary Stone who survives. She was retired from Bloom-Vernon Schools where she was a bus driver.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a brother Boyce Lee Jordan.

Along with her mother Mary, Ramona is survived by her husband Ron Aldridge, who she married on December 24, 1988, 2 sons; Nicholas Aldridge and Larry Skaggs, a sister Tammy Jordan and 6 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 13, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Bryan White officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.