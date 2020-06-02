Ramona Hall
1963 - 2020
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Ramona Gail Hall, 56, of West Portsmouth, OH., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born October 2, 1963 in Portsmouth, OH., a daughter of Valerie Mae Adkins Hall and the late Richard Tilden Hall. Ramona enjoyed artwork and loved animals. Surviving along with her mother are two daughters, Valerie (Tom) Ruark of West Portsmouth, OH., and Sarah Fletcher of Portsmouth, OH; one son, A.J. Hall of West Portsmouth, OH; five grandchildren, Ethan Ruark, Isaac Ruark, Addison Perry, James Perry and Kayson Fletcher; one brother, Rick Hall; one niece, Regina Hall; her fiancée, Joseph Duckett along with his children and grandkids; two fur babies, that she loved dearly Bella and Suki. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Sandy Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Cooper-Willis Cemetery in Garrison KY. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday from 1 P.M. until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
