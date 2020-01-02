MINFORD - Randal Franklin Lewis, 61, of Minford, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at The OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born August 6, 1958, in Portsmouth, a son of Robert Lewis and Viola Fyffe Brumfield, he was a Water Treatment Operator and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Keith (Courtney) Lewis of Minford; one daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Warnock of Greenup, Kentucky; five grandchildren; two sisters, Julie (Chris) Downey of Minford, Angella (Steve) Boyer of Lancaster, and one brother, Jeff (Wendy) Lewis of Powell. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Wayne Brumfield.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.