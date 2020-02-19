LUCASVILLE-Louis Randall Ellis, 74, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his daughter's residence.

He was born December 1, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Wade and Susan Synifers Ellis.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Woodruff Ellis; and one daughter, Dottie Ellis; and one great grandson, Samuel Ellis.

Randall is survived by three sons, Robert, James, and Henry Ellis all of Lucasville; one daughter, Debbie Ellis of Waverly; four grandchildren, William Ellis, Randy Hoover, Jamie Ellis, and Michelle Sue Sewell; two great grandsons, Bentley and Dennis Hoover; and several brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at a later date with burial in Lucasville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home.