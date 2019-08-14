RANDALL DAVID GRASHEL

WHEELERSBURG — Randall David Grashel, age 53, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. He was born January 5, 1966 in Ironton to William Grashel and Frances (Vicars) McCaslin. He was a 1984 graduate of South Webster High School and worked most of his adult life as a Bricklayer. Randy was a member of the Bricklayers local 7. In his free time, Randy loved shooting pool, fishing, and working on small engines doing lawn mower repair. He was a great dad, brother, and loved people, always eager to lend a helping hand.

Randy is survived by his wife, Angela Grashel of Wheelersburg; four daughters, Amanda Gallimore (Spencer), Nicole Grashel, Courtney Grashel, and Emily Breanna Grashel, all of Wheelersburg; his father, William Grashel of Wheelersburg; his mother, Frances McCaslin of Wheelersburg; two sisters, Anita Derifield (Ray) of Pedro, and Patricia Scaff (Donald) of Wheelersburg; one granddaughter, Kaydence Robinson.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements under the direction of D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.