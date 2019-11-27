PORTSMOUTH-Dr. Randall Lebo Schlegel, 66, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at SOMC. He was born September 25, 1953 in Reading, PA, a son of the late Melvin William and Vera Lebo Schlegel.

Randy was of the Lutheran faith and he was a 1971 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, PA. He was quite the outdoorsman in his youth, even backpacking across the USA one summer with a friend. He also enjoyed rock climbing, white water rafting, SCUBA diving, canoeing and more. He was very proud of being a member and 32nd degree mason with the Aurora Masonic Lodge #48 F&AM. One of Randy's greatest pleasures was when he and Jeri would take long rides on his motorcycle.

Randy graduated cum laude from Mansfield (PA) State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology. He received an Associate of Science in Petroleum Technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and he received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, GA.

A man who loved knowledge and had varied interests, he held many positions over the years, including being an independent Chemical Dependency Counselor with a licensure of CCDC III-E in Ohio and a certification in Kentucky, Unit Supervisor at the Bradford Childrens' Home in PA, Geo-Technician, Drilling and Completion Supervisor, Engineering Associate and Operations Manager in southern Ohio for Envirogas, Inc. of Mayville, NY, Chemical Dependency Counselor & Administrative Staff Trainer for Family Recovery Services in Hillsboro, OH, Intervention Training in the Hillsboro Schools, Drug & Alcohol Counselor at the Counseling Center, partnership with PMHA to administer a federal drug elimination grant, Drug & Alcohol Assessment private practice in Smyrna, GA, Driver Intervention and Drug & Alcohol counseling for a court diversion program in Athens, Minford Local School District Safe Drug-Free Schools coordinator, Researcher and Manager of Training at University of Cincinnati/The Ohio Resource Network, Injury Prevention, Public Health Educator and Emergency Planner for the Portsmouth City Health Department, Chemical Dependency counselor for Medication Assisted treatment of Opioid Dependency with Self-Refined, Inc.

Randy retired from Hand of Hope/Drug & Alcohol Treatment of Ashland, KY doing individual and group counseling for repeat offenders and he worked as a Chiropractic Physician from 1998 to the present.

Surviving is his best friend and companion, Jeri Lou Weaver Hughes, of Portsmouth; two sons, Randall L. Schlegel II of Erie, PA and Daniel Byers of Lebanon, OH; a brother, Todd Schlegel of Reading, PA; and his special dog, Buckshot.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 P.M. Sunday, December 8 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the Aurora Masonic Lodge at 4 P.M., followed immediately by the Memorial Service with Pastor Robert Coffey officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 P.M. the day of the service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Dr., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

