Dr. Randall Lebo Schlegel (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4161
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Dr. Randall Lebo Schlegel, 66, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at SOMC. He was born September 25, 1953 in Reading, PA, a son of the late Melvin William and Vera Lebo Schlegel.

Randy was of the Lutheran faith and he was a 1971 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, PA. He was quite the outdoorsman in his youth, even backpacking across the USA one summer with a friend. He also enjoyed rock climbing, white water rafting, SCUBA diving, canoeing and more. He was very proud of being a member and 32nd degree mason with the Aurora Masonic Lodge #48 F&AM. One of Randy's greatest pleasures was when he and Jeri would take long rides on his motorcycle.

Randy graduated cum laude from Mansfield (PA) State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology. He received an Associate of Science in Petroleum Technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and he received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, GA.

A man who loved knowledge and had varied interests, he held many positions over the years, including being an independent Chemical Dependency Counselor with a licensure of CCDC III-E in Ohio and a certification in Kentucky, Unit Supervisor at the Bradford Childrens' Home in PA, Geo-Technician, Drilling and Completion Supervisor, Engineering Associate and Operations Manager in southern Ohio for Envirogas, Inc. of Mayville, NY, Chemical Dependency Counselor & Administrative Staff Trainer for Family Recovery Services in Hillsboro, OH, Intervention Training in the Hillsboro Schools, Drug & Alcohol Counselor at the Counseling Center, partnership with PMHA to administer a federal drug elimination grant, Drug & Alcohol Assessment private practice in Smyrna, GA, Driver Intervention and Drug & Alcohol counseling for a court diversion program in Athens, Minford Local School District Safe Drug-Free Schools coordinator, Researcher and Manager of Training at University of Cincinnati/The Ohio Resource Network, Injury Prevention, Public Health Educator and Emergency Planner for the Portsmouth City Health Department, Chemical Dependency counselor for Medication Assisted treatment of Opioid Dependency with Self-Refined, Inc.

Randy retired from Hand of Hope/Drug & Alcohol Treatment of Ashland, KY doing individual and group counseling for repeat offenders and he worked as a Chiropractic Physician from 1998 to the present.

Surviving is his best friend and companion, Jeri Lou Weaver Hughes, of Portsmouth; two sons, Randall L. Schlegel II of Erie, PA and Daniel Byers of Lebanon, OH; a brother, Todd Schlegel of Reading, PA; and his special dog, Buckshot.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 P.M. Sunday, December 8 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the Aurora Masonic Lodge at 4 P.M., followed immediately by the Memorial Service with Pastor Robert Coffey officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 P.M. the day of the service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Dr., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
