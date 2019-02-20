RANDALL E. LOGAN

SCIOTOVILLE — Randall E. Logan, 84, of Sciotoville, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Sciotoville. Randall was born June 18, 1934 in Cincinatti, Ohio a son of the late Jeff and Snowa Logan.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Russell Logan and one daugher, Jacquline Logan.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Logan, three sons, Jerome Logan, Danny Logan, Jeff (Sue) Logan and Randall Edward Logan Jr., three daughters, Emma (Kevin) Phillips, Debbie (Fred) Morrison and Snowa Jordan, four step children, Donnie Cooper, Michael Cooper, Joyce Stone and Suzette Collins, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.