Randall Powell

MINFORD – Randall "Randy" Vernon Powell, 60 of Minford passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. Born January 8, 1960 in Scioto County, a son of the late Leonard and Betty (Waddell) Powell, he was a forklift operator for Van-Robb in Waverly and attended Lifepoint in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Russell Powell; two daughters, Stefani (Daniel) Leming, Brandi Powell; one step-daughter, Miranda (Kaleey) Porter; seven grandchildren, Brielle, Breanna, Davynn, David, Delani, Stormie, Joseph; one sister, Barbara Trowbridge, and two brothers, Kenny Powell and Kevin Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Richard Trowbridge.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.