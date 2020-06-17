Randall Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINFORD – Randall "Randy" Vernon Powell, 60 of Minford passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. Born January 8, 1960 in Scioto County, a son of the late Leonard and Betty (Waddell) Powell, he was a forklift operator for Van-Robb in Waverly and attended Lifepoint in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Russell Powell; two daughters, Stefani (Daniel) Leming, Brandi Powell; one step-daughter, Miranda (Kaleey) Porter; seven grandchildren, Brielle, Breanna, Davynn, David, Delani, Stormie, Joseph; one sister, Barbara Trowbridge, and two brothers, Kenny Powell and Kevin Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Richard Trowbridge.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved