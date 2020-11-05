Chillicothe - Randall Alan Rankin, 66, succumbed to cancer at the Chillicothe Veteran's Hospital Tuesday afternoon November 3, 2020. He had been in hospice care there for two months. He was preceded in death by his parents, Strother (Bud) and Frances Rankin (Williams) of Minford OH, his stepfather Everett Williams of Wheelersburg OH, and his sister Elaine Brayley of Hopedale OH.

Randy was a 1972 graduate of Minford High School. After high school he attended Miami University in Oxford OH for two years on a basketball scholarship. He joined the Air Force in 1976. While in the Air Force he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which he bravely battled all his adult life. He received a medical discharge from the Air Force in 1978.

Randy lived in Portsmouth OH for several years after leaving the Air Force. He then moved to Chillicothe where he lived in a group home for veterans until his hospitalization.

Randy was a gentle soul who never complained and kept his sense of humor until the end. He is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Larry and Margarita Rankin of Baltimore MD, David and Barbara Rankin of Middletown OH, Mark and Kathryn Rankin of Warrensburg MO, and John Brayley of Hopedale OH. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, including his aunt and uncle Frank and Bernita Jo (Sparry) West in Broken Arrow OK, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A short service is planned at 11:00am Saturday Nov. 7 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg under the direction of the DW SWICK FUNERAL HOME, where he will be interred next to his mother and father. Online condolences may be left at DWSwickFuneralHome.com.