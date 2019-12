PORTSMOUTH —A Memorial Service for Dr. Randall L. Schlegel will be held at 4:30 P.M. Sunday, December 8 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the Aurora Masonic Lodge at 4 P.M., followed immediately by the Memorial Service with Pastor Robert Coffey officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 P.M. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Dr., Portsmouth, OH 45662.