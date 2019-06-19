RANDALL E. TACKETT, SR.

LUCASVILLE — Randall Edward Tackett, Sr., 69, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born September 6, 1949 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Jesse and Rosalie Maxie Tackett, he was a Union Electrician for Local 495 for 50 years, and was a US Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virgie Cottrell Tackett; one son, Randall (Lillian) Tackett, Jr. of Spring Lake, NC; one daughter, Amy (Robert) Pederson of Waverly; three grandchildren, Hannah Grace Tackett, Brenden Oliver and Robert Pederson; one great grandchild, Raleigh Oliver, and one brother, Jamie (Diane) Tackett of Wellston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky L. Tackett.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.