MCDERMOTT-Randy Etters, 47 of McDermott, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

He was born August 11, 1972 in Williamson, West Virginia a son of Ada Etters Bolden of Portsmouth.

Randy was a supervisor for American Wood Fibers of Circleville and a Tolsia High School graduate.

He is also survived by his wife, Penney Ann Thurman, whom he married January 7, 1994 in Lucasville; two daughters, Francis Etters of Waverly and Mary Ann Etters of McDermott; two grandchildren, Aiden Etters and Addison Groves; two brothers, George Etters of Portsmouth and Ellis Damron of Otway; a stepbrother, Bud Damron of California; and a stepsister, Louise Ramos of Texas.

Randy was preceded in death by his stepfather who raised him, Hester Damron; a stepbrother, Don Damron; and a stepsister, Frances Fields.

Graveside services will be conducted approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Booten Cemetery off Hiles Road, Lucasville with Lloyd Cantrell officiating. Friends may call 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.