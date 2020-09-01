NEW BOSTON-Randy Mollett, 67 of New Boston passed away August 18, 2020 at Rosemount Pavilion. He was proceeded in death by his parents Hermey and Judy Mollett, 3 brothers Parma, Donald and James Mollett of Marion and 1 granddaughter Trisiti Mollett.

Surviving are children William and Paula Mollett, Randy Jr and Kelly Mollett and Kimberly Hartley. Jennifer Mollett, (the mother of his children) grandchildren, Kailey, Morgan, Mason, Timothy and Andrew and several great grandchildren.

Also survived by sisters Dolly Skaggs, Franklin Furnace, Ann and Hal Burchill of Missouri, Geraldine Callihan and sister-in-law Dorothy Mollett of Marion. Brothers Parker Mollett, Glen and Brenda Mollett of Wheelersburg and Paul and Rowena Mollett of Ironton. There was no visitation.