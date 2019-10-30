MINFORD — Randy Keith White, 68, of Minford, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 12, 1951 in Portsmouth, a son of the late James B. and Christine (Conley) White, he was a graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1970. He was a retired security guard for Goodyear Atomic and was a deputy for the Scioto County Sheriff Department.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Burchett of Minford, Tammy (Cedric) Cade of Minford; a grandchild, Caleb Cade; two brothers, Jim (Peggy) White of Minford, Steve (Rose) White of Washington Court House, and several other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Jane (Hartley) White on July 22, 2017.

The family would like to thank Dr. Inoshita, his staff and SOMC Hospice for their excellent care with a special thanks to Tresera Rhoton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.