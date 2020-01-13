MCDERMOTT-Ray Bernard Boldman, 103, of McDermott, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Pavilion at Piketon.

He was born October 2, 1916, a son of the late Charles and Leona Strickland Boldman.

Ray worked on the Pearl Overturf farm as a young man. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Philippines and New Guinea. He worked for Taylor Stone Company for many years. He worked a few years on construction, and then worked at Waller Bros. Stone Company until he retired. He was a member of the Community of Christ in McDermott.

He is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Jerry) Morkassel of Waverly; son Wayne (Carol) Boldman of McDermott; stepsons, Bill (Pat) Conley of Pataskala and Roger (Donna) Conley of McDermott; three grandchildren, Kevin Boldman, Shannon Parker, and Justin Boldman; one great granddaughter Alyssa Boldman; and one brother, Charles (Artie) Boldman of McDermott.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Schellenger Boldman May 8, 2003; sisters Miriam Boldman, Sarah Catherine Burchett, Helen Wamsley, and Marilyn Cox; brothers Harold and Paul "Tucker" Boldman.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the McDermott Community of Christ with High Priest Ed Cable officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery where graveside military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 P.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.

A very special thank you goes out to Ray's nephew, Randy Wamsley, for the wonderful care given to Ray over the last 3 years. Thank you to the staff at The Pavilion for your kindness and care. Ray lived a long and good life. If you asked him, he would tell you that the "Man above" had truly blessed him.