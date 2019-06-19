RAYMOND LEE ALEXANDER

WHEELERSBURG — Raymond Lee Alexander, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Raymond was born August 14, 1936 in Scioto County to the late Clifton and Ruth Nickell Alexander. Raymond was a High School graduate and retired from Cyclops Steel Mill and was a member of Union Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Goodman Alexander. Raymond is survived by his wife, Janet Chamberlin Alexander whom he married June 4, 1983. Also surviving are four sons, Ray (Sue) Alexander, Steve Alexander, Brian (Julie) Alexander and Greg (Cheryl) Conkey; a daughter, Barbara (Kirt) Baker; a brother, Robert Alexander; two sisters, Janet Hiatt and Sharon Royal; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Chris Oiler and Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 and one hour before the service on Saturday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.