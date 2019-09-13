Raymond Copley (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH
45690-1305
(740)-947-2161
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Obituary
LUCASVILLE — Raymond Eugene Copley, 75, of Hunting Run Road, Lucasville, Ohio passed 1:20 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.

Raymond was born July 15, 1944 in Lucasville, Ohio, the son of the late Joshua Copley and Liza Louise (Smith) Copley. He was united in marriage to Orpha Ellen (Travis) Copley on July 18, 1964, who preceded Raymond in death on June 9, 2009.

Surviving are his daughter, Ellen (John) Frederick, grandson, Brandon Davis, two great-grandchildren, Jessa and Kenzie Davis, brother, Sherman (Marianne) Copley, sister, Linda Remy, special friend, Darlene "Granny" Frederick, and several nieces and nephews.

Raymond worked as a school bus driver for Eastern Local School District for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson, Joshua Davis, two brothers, Arthur Copley and William Copley, and two sisters, Sharlene Rockwell and Frieda Copley.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Kevin Greene, officiating.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
