PORTSMOUTH - Raymond Talmadge Kimbler, age 79, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at BridgePort Healthcare Center in Portsmouth. He was born June 27, 1940 in Portsmouth to Jonah H. and Thelma (Riffe) Kimbler. Ray worked in the Stores Department at USEC. He enjoyed reading, UK Basketball, researching family ancestry, and collecting coins. More than anything else, Ray enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Alice (Justice) Kimbler; sons, Todd Kimbler of Rosemount, Brent and wife Kari Kimbler of Greenville, TX; daughter, Alison and husband Shane Terrault of New Boston; brothers, Tim Kimbler of Bradington, FL, Terry Kimbler of Sarasota, FL; sisters, Sherley Maxie of NC, Sharon Kimbler of Sarasota, FL, Kimberly Henley of Sarasota, FL; three grandchildren, Amanda, Alexandria, and Juliana Kimbler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Kimbler family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and BridgePort Healthcare Center for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to Heartland Hospice.

Funeral services will be private for the family only due to the current national health advisories. Entombment will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Fond memories of Ray and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.