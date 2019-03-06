RAYMOND MUNN

SOUTH SHORE — Raymond Munn, 93, of South Shore, KY, passed away March 4, 2019 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Fullerton, KY, Jan. 31, 1926, a son of the late Chester C. Munn and Ruby Fannin Munn. Raymond was retired after 35 years of service as Security Police at the former Goodyear Atomic Plant in Piketon, Ohio, attended Allen Chapel Church of Christ, member of the Maloneton Volunteer Fire Dept., Maloneton, KY and a WWII Navy Veteran.

Preceded in death by his wife, Anna Elnora Munn, May 31, 2008, two sisters, Lena Munn and Elma Branham, one brother, Denver Munn and one nephew Raymond Munn.

Surviving are two nieces, Anita Cooper of Ashland, KY, Janette Shrader of Louisville, KY, one nephew, Mason Branham of Ashland, KY, great nephew, Rob Shrader of Louisville, KY, two great nieces, Rebecca McCarty of Georgetown, Indiana, Leeanna Cooper of St. Albany, WV., one great nephew Phillip Munn of Harrodsburg, VA.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral home with Rev. Rob Shrader, officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, KY. Friends may call from 6 till 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 and from 12 noon till the Funeral hour on Saturday.

Military Gravesides services by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Maloneton Volunteer Fire Dept., Po Box 1156, South Shore, Ky 41175

