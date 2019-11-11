PORTSMOUTH —Raymond L. Popp, 80 of Portsmouth died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home. He was born May 18, 1939 in Syracuse, NY. to the late Lewis and Tessie Smith Popp. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother James W. Popp.

Raymond was a member of Mount Zion Apostolic Church and a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Alyce Popp, a daughter, Raymona (James) Minor of Waverly, a son, Lewis Popp of Portsmouth, a grand-daughter Aliana Popp, a sister, Beverly (Richard) Cox of Liverpool, NY., along with several special nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.