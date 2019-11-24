WHEELERSBURG-Raymond Michael Riepenhoff, 58, of Wheelersburg, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home after a seven month battle with pancreatic cancer. Raymond was born on June 3, 1961, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late John Joseph and Ruth Eileen Riepenhoff. Raymond was a 1979 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. After obtaining an Associate Degree from Shawnee State University, he gained a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Communications from Ohio University. He was a senior software engineer at the Piketon Uranium Enrichment plant for 31 years. Raymond was active in the Wheelersburg community having coached Little League baseball, youth league soccer and peewee football. He served as the Wheelersburg Athletic Booster President. After turf was installed at Ed Miller Stadium, he continued to line the football practice field. Each October, he took pride in painting pink ribbons on the hillside of the stadium for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On May 20, 1989, Raymond married Heidi Ann Bussler at St. Peter in Chains in Wheelersburg. In addition to her, he is survived by son, John Riepenhoff and his wife, Angie of Ashland, KY and daughter, Elizabeth Mullins and husband, Zack of Wheelersburg. Also surviving are siblings: Paul Riepenhoff and his wife, Pam; Rosalie Patrick and her husband, Sam; David Riepenhoff and his wife, Joyce; Kathy Russell, Janice Drexler and her husband, Ron; and Don Riepenhoff and wife, Peggy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by: brother, Richard Riepenhoff; sister-in-law, Nan Riepenhoff; brother-in-law, Mark Hinze and father-in-law, A. Wayne Bussler.

Visitation will be held at Harrison-Pyles Funeral in Wheelersburg on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter in Chains, Lick Run Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.