LOVELAND-Raymond S. Wiltshire, 90 of Loveland, formerly of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati. He was a retired Lockheed Martin Engineering Vice President. He was born December 17, 1929 in West Portsmouth to the late Arley H. and Elizabeth Jane Redden Wiltshire. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Louise Wiltshire, a son, Blaine Wiltshire, 3 sisters; Lillian Wiltshire Thomas, Helen Wiltshire, and Evelyn Wiltshire, and a brother-in-law, Fred Thomas.

Raymond graduated from The Ohio State University where he was a member of the marching band, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver.

Raymond worked for National Cash Register Company and Radio Corporation of America. He served in the United States Army as a technical specialist at the White Sands Missile Range, NM. While in the Army, he was involved in the Nevada above ground nuclear tests and their radiation effects on missile electronics. He then worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation and its predecessor Martin Marietta Corporation for 36 years, before retiring in 1994. He spent nearly 25 years at Lockheed Martin's Denver, CO facility, 8 years at the Corporate Headquarters in Bethesda, MD and 4 years at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, TN.

Raymond's entire career was spent in the field, now called aerospace. Early in his Lockheed Martin career, he co-authored one of the foundation papers on the equations of motion and equipment necessary for spacecraft rendezvous. He was the author of many technical papers and presented many of them at technical conferences. He was a licensed professional engineer in Ohio, Colorado, and Tennessee. He was an associate fellow in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and was a charter member and president of the American Astronautical Society's Denver chapter. His avocations included amateur radio, woodworking, travel, and computer.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Norma Flowers Wiltshire, a daughter, Brenda Wiltshire of Philadelphia, PA., a daughter-in-law, Kathy Wiltshire of Littleton, CO., a step-daughter, Karen (Dee) Mauk of Wheelersburg, 2 step-sons; Jeffrey (Dreama) Flowers of Quincy, KY. and Gregory (Jill) Flowers of Wheelersburg, a granddaughter, Lauren Wiltshire, 3 step-grandchildren; Amanda (Jonathan) Eaton, Kelsey Flowers, and Christopher (Sara) Mauk, 4 step-great-grandchildren; Macee Eaton, Emmee Eaton, Caroline Mauk, and Elizabeth Mauk, and 3 foster grandchildren; Megan, Joey, and Levi Meyers.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a Hospice facility of their choice in memory of Raymond.