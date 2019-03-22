REBECCA LEE KERNS

PORTSMOUTH — Rebecca Lee Kerns, 26, of Portsmouth, died March 13, 2019 in Wheelersburg. She was born April 28, 1992 in Portsmouth to Griffith Kerns and Rachel Miller. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Tionna Mabry, a brother, William Kerns, two sisters; Samantha Kerns (Bernard Truett) and Jessica Kerns (Aaron Richardson), her closest cousins who were like sisters, Megan Kerns, Gidget Timberman, and Sonnie Timberman, an aunt that was like a second mother, Jeannie Timberman, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.