WHEELERSBURG-Rebecca Belle Mitchell, 97, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. Rebecca was born June 17, 1922, in Athens County Ohio to the late Robert Alexander and Margaret Mae Bean Smith. She was of Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Burr Mitchell whom she married June 17, 1950, in Athens, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Jan Sparks and Marta (Wayne) Smith; two sisters, Wanda Morehead and Mary Harrington and three brothers, Robert, Richard and Russell Smith. Rebecca is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Gina) Mitchell and David "Lou" (Sara) Mitchell; two daughters, Diana (Kenneth) Kutz and Judi (Kevin) Eckhart and thirteen grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the 11:00 AM service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.