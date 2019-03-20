REBECCA ORIN

MCDERMOTT — Rebecca Orin, 86, of McDermott, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born April 15, 1932 in Floyd County, Kentucky a daughter of the late Cager and Pearlie Puckett Spencer.

Rebecca was a homemaker and a member of the McDermott Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Orin of McDermott; four brothers Claude, Ron, Tom, and Gary; and four sisters, Mildred, Venus, Patricia, and Maltie.

Rebecca was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Leroy Orin, October 17, 1985; one son, Danny Orin; five brothers, Willie, Edgar, Albert, Roger, and Clyde; and four sisters, Myrtle, Evelyn, Linda, and Louise.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.