Rebecca Orin

MCDERMOTT — Rebecca Orin, 86, of McDermott, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

She was born April 15, 1932 in Floyd County, Kentucky a daughter of the late Cager and Pearlie Puckett Spencer.

Rebecca was a homemaker and a member of the McDermott Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Orin of McDermott; four brothers Claude, Ron, Tom, and Gary; and four sisters, Mildred, Venus, Patricia, and Maltie.

Rebecca was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Leroy Orin, October 17, 1985; one son, Danny Orin; five brothers, Willie, Edgar, Albert, Roger, and Clyde; and four sisters, Myrtle, Evelyn, Linda, and Louise.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
