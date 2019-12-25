POWELLSVILLE-Reda Kay Whisman, 68, of Powellsville, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at the King's Daughters Medical Center. Born on November 24, 1951 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late James Whisman and Dorothy Smith Whisman and was a retired claims adjuster for the State of Ohio.

Reda Kay was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph "Ed" Whisman.

Surviving are are four brothers, Raymond (Naomi) Whisman of Lancaster, Wayne (Barbara) Whisman of Columbus, Fred (Kay) Whisman of Columbus, and Gerald (Angie) Whisman of Columbus; two sisters, Linda (Charlie) Colegrove of Waverly and Alice Weaver of Powellsville and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Tim Throckmorton officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

