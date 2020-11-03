SCIOTOVILLE-Regina "Jean" Boggs Belveal, 80, went peacefully to her Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hill View. Her battle with cancer was finally over. Born at home in Sciotoville on July 11, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Gladys Potts Boggs and was a wonderful homemaker.

Affectionately known at mamaw/momma bear, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Libby Crawford and Judy Boggs, nephew, Bill Crawford, and nieces Deb Munion, Vicky Young and Sue Will.

A 1958 graduate of East High School, she was a loyal friend, a fabulous homemaker, an attentive loving mother and devoted wife of the late James "Jim" Belveal of nearly 50 years. Because of illness, Jean was a resident of Hill View Retirement Center in recent years.

Jean had a full life with life-long friendships through school, card clubs, camping, travels and the community.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandy (Steve) Sirois of Houston, TX; a son, Mike (Nora) Belveal of Sciotoville; six grandchildren, Amy, Allison, Austin, Chris, Jacob and Diana; seventeen great-grandchildren and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and friends that love and miss her.

A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6th, at Berean Baptist Church with Larry Moore and Steve Mann officiating. Interment will be at a later date by the immediate family.

The family will receive guests at Berean after 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, Hill View Retirement Center or Portsmouth Cancer Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

A very special "thanks" to the warriors at Portsmouth Cancer Center for their daily, tireless fight. Also, the family wishes to extend much gratitude to SOMC Hospice and their incredible staff of their gentle professionalism and awareness of the family needs, as well as the sweet care they bestowed upon Jean.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.