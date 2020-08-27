WHEELERSBURG -Regina Otworth Delawder, 65, of Wheelersburg went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 at SOMC. She was born on May 14, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Frank Otworth and Phyllis McClaskey.

She was a 1973 graduate of Wheelersburg High School

Also preceding her in death was her late husband Michael Ray Taulbee, brother Johnaton Otworth, and sister Barbara Wampler.

Surviving are her son Chad (Tammy) Taulbee of Portsmouth, brother Joe Otworth of Portsmouth, Aunt Bessie Mansfield of Chillicothe and a special granddaughter Kylee Taulbee. three nieces Christy (Josh) Moore of Trenton, GA, Stefanie (Shannon) McKinley of Portsmouth, and Phyllis (Reece) Caseman of Wheelersburg, five great nieces, four great nephews and a great-great nephew.

Graveside services for Regina will be 10:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery in Wheelersburg. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.