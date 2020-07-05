Regina Miller

MINFORD – Regina Marie (Zenda) Miller, 88, of Minford, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center surrounded by her family who loved her very much. Born April 3, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Regina Zenda, she was retired after being formerly employed by Richmond Brothers in Cleveland and Mitchellace of Portsmouth. She was an avid supporter and member of Minford Athletic Boosters. She also enjoyed working at the poll booths during elections as well as attending the Adult Senior Center in Portsmouth. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Miller, whom she married February19, 1955; two sisters, Mary Anne Parks and Lillian Vaneps, and their loving dog, Toy.

She is survived by her children, Harold Dean "HD" (Kris) Miller of Chillicothe, Tony (Kim) Miller of Minford, Kathy Forbes of Lucasville, Theresa (Bryan) Havens of Minford, Eileen (Tony) Sloas of Minford; thirteen grandchildren, Dean Miller, Sara Hurst, Catlin, Justin and Daniel Miller, Audrey Phillips, James Forbes, III, Crystal Voss, Craig, Gabe and Keenan Havens, Kyle Sloas, and Brittney Pickles; twenty five great grandchildren, Logan, Shelby, and Aubrey Hurst, Ash, Vin Lauren, Kaylen, Lyla, and Anora Miller, Avery, Gage, and Amelia Phillips, Jillian, Jaylin, James, Jacelyn and Major Forbes, Maxton Voss, Grant, Abby, Tyson, and Malachi Havens, Kyla Jo Sloas and Kyra, Kyrese, and Kyden Pickles; three brothers, Joe Zenda, John Zenda, Jim Zenda; one sister, Delores Richardson, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospital and SOMC Hospice nurses for their excellent care.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Zach Conkel officiating. Burial will be at Harrison-Furnace Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday. For everyone's safety, the family would like to ask that masks be worn during visitation. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.