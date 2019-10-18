BLUE CREEK — Renee' Louise McGraw-Roth, 48 of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Hollywood Beach, Florida. She was born on November 19, 1970 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Gary Allen McGraw Sr. and Brenda Lou McGraw of Blue Creek, Ohio. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary (Bubby) Allen McGraw Jr.

Renee' was a hardworking mother and daughter who loved life with everything within her. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed spending her days kayaking, gardening, and spending days with her mother and daughter that she held so close. Renee' was employed at The Mill Tavern in Portsmouth, where she held the position of: Lead Bartender. She was known to always have a smile on her face, as well as made the "best drinks in town."

Along with her mother, Renee' is survived by a daughter, Rebekah Lou Roth of Blue Creek, Ohio, 2 nieces; Kiah and Addison McGraw, and her special dog "Tiki."

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with David Sibole officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at noon on Sunday. The family request that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to the Domestic Violence Association in Renee's memory. Condolences and Donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.