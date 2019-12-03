MINFORD –Rex Allen Burton, 59, of Minford, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born February 7, 1960 in West Virginia, a son of the late Ervin and Shirley Burton.

He is survived by his companion, Pam Howard; two step-sons, Keith (Jonda) Durham, Jason Durham; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Ruggles, Jacqueline "Jackie" Howard; three sisters; two brothers, and several step-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted Noon, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with George Vastine officiating. Burial will be in White Cemetery near Minford. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to Noon Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.