PORTSMOUTH — Rhonda Lynn (McGraw) Carter, age 60, passed away on November 4th, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. Rhonda was proceeded in death by her husband Jack Carter and her mother Barbara McGraw. Rhonda is survived by her Father Ronald McGraw, sister Cindy McGraw, son Josh (Catherine) Anderson, grandaughter Freyja Anderson, niece Kellie Craft, great-nieces BriAnna and Braylie Craft, great-nephew Brandon Craft, significant other Jeff Mosely, and special companions Poncho and Sassy. The family would like to thank the staff of Portsmouth Health and Rehab and SOMC Hospice for their care and compassion. Rhonda will be sadly missed.

Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday from 1:30 PM until the time of service at 2:30 PM.