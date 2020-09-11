Rhonda Lawson

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Rhonda Lynn Lawson, 51, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away Sept. 9, 2020 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Troy, Ohio, March 31, 1969, a daughter of Patricia Witten Horsley and the late Ronald Horsley.

Preceded in death besides her father are her husband, Wendell Lawson, 2018, grandson, Keaton Lawson.

Surviving besides her mother are five sons, Justin Book, Jesse Book both of South Shore, Kentucky, Jake Lawson of Columbus, Ohio, Brad Lawson of Lucasville, Ohio, TJ Lawson of Minford, Ohio and one daughter, Kaylie Lawson of Portsmouth, Ohio, three sisters, Pam (Micah) Lewis of Garrison, Kentucky, Amy (Shane) Simpson of South Shore, Kentucky and Jennifer King of Garrison, Kentucky, sister in laws, Teri (Bill) Witt, Catrina Lawson, Dana (Brian) Williams, and Letitia (Tim) Murphy, seven grandchildren, Omerie Lawson, Skylar Lawson, Clayton Lawson, Maverick Lawson, Logan Lawson, Elijah Spears and Ashton Spears.

Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Gary Vaughn, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. till the service hour at 6 p.m.

