1/
Rhonda Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Rhonda Lynn Lawson, 51, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away Sept. 9, 2020 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Troy, Ohio, March 31, 1969, a daughter of Patricia Witten Horsley and the late Ronald Horsley.

Preceded in death besides her father are her husband, Wendell Lawson, 2018, grandson, Keaton Lawson.

Surviving besides her mother are five sons, Justin Book, Jesse Book both of South Shore, Kentucky, Jake Lawson of Columbus, Ohio, Brad Lawson of Lucasville, Ohio, TJ Lawson of Minford, Ohio and one daughter, Kaylie Lawson of Portsmouth, Ohio, three sisters, Pam (Micah) Lewis of Garrison, Kentucky, Amy (Shane) Simpson of South Shore, Kentucky and Jennifer King of Garrison, Kentucky, sister in laws, Teri (Bill) Witt, Catrina Lawson, Dana (Brian) Williams, and Letitia (Tim) Murphy, seven grandchildren, Omerie Lawson, Skylar Lawson, Clayton Lawson, Maverick Lawson, Logan Lawson, Elijah Spears and Ashton Spears.

Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Gary Vaughn, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. till the service hour at 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved