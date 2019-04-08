RICHARD B. "DICK" ADDIS

ALBUQUERQUE — Richard B. "Dick" Addis, 89, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Sunday August 5, 2018. He will be deeply missed. He was proceeded in death by sister Mignone Maxwell and brother, Raymond Addis. He came here to make a difference in the world, and he did.

He told his daughter and son "He hated to leave everyone, but it was time. He had done it all"

Dick was born in Columbus, Ohio to Wilbur Jennings and Leila Olive Addis April 9, 1929.

He graduated from Portsmouth High School, and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from August 1945 until the end of World War II, and again in Korea from 1950 to 1953, ultimately earning the rank of Sergeant. Once a Marine always a Marine. Semper Fi.

Dick graduated from Law School at The Ohio State University in 1956. He was active in the United States District Court (northern district) Ohio 1957, New Mexico 1963, United States District Court New Mexico 1963, Laguna Pueblo Tribal Court (New Mexico) 1986. He was also co-developer The Woodlands Subdivision, Albuquerque; co-owner Cerro Del Oro Mine, Valencia County, since 1977; Member of New Mexico Bar Association and Ohio Bar Association.

In 1963 the family moved to Albuquerque, where he worked for the firm of Douglas Schall, before setting up a private law practice.

He was a supportive Dad, and an amazing Uncle to his nieces and nephews. He did it all, private pilot, owner of an alfalfa farm, scuba diver, co-owner of many mining properties and a member of the Elks Club for many years. He was an avid skier until the age of 80. His favorite place was sitting on the banks of the Ohio River with his family.

He leaves Chris Addis, his former wife and good friend, his sister Maxine Adams and her husband Bill, and their two children. He also leaves his two children Jackie Addis and her husband John Renna of Tijeras, NM, and Bart Addis and his wife Darlene Chisholm of Belmont, MA, four grandchildren Nathan Clark, Carl Renna, Grant Addis and Clark Addis, nieces, nephews and, other family and friends. His niece, Karen (Addis) Williams (Ron) lives in Portsmouth,OH. His nephew, Bryan Addis (Molly), lives in Maineville, Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Mexico Animal Humane Association.

animalhumanenm.org