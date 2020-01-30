PIKETON-Richard Allen, 100, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away, Jan. 29, 2020 in The Pavilion Of Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. He was born on Beauty Ridge, Kentucky, May 15, 1919, a son of the late John and Ellen Fraley Allen and was the oldest of thirteen children. Richard was a loving father, grand-father and great grand-father. He spent most his life in construction work, Richard loved to sell and buy at Flea Markets and building crafts in his workshop. He served in the U.S Army during World War II in North Africa, Sicily and France under General Patton.

Preceded in death by his wife, Adell Allen to whom he married, Nov. 23, 1945, two daughters, Barbara Britten and step daughter, Edna Burson, one son, Carl Allen, grandson, Chase Allen, two brothers, Clyde Allen and James Allen, four sisters, Bertha Foute, Emma Stevens, Mary Browning, Doris Moore.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathy (David) Bond of Brownwood, Texas, six grandchildren, David, Rickey, Dale, Carl, Lance, Christy and Doug, four sisters, Bessie Roe and Garnett Roe both of South Shore, Kentucky, Lucille Bishop of East Palestine, Ohio and Essie Elliot of Portsmouth, Ohio. Special nieces, Beatrice Shields and Teresa Murray, special friend Tim Ballenger and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Robert Coffee, officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. till the service hour at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Military honors will be by James Dicky American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

