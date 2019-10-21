PORTSMOUTH — Age 63, passed away October 19, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. He was born November 2, 1955 in Columbus to Oakie and Carolyn (Giles) Brown. Richard attended Clay High School and SJVC and graduated in 1974. He worked for many years for Debellis Painting Company in Columbus and for Market Street Hardware in Portsmouth. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Richard is survived by two sons, Richard Brown, Jr. of Sciotoville and Adam Brown (Tierra Simeona) of Wheelersburg; daughter, Jessica Ferrell (Stacy) of New Boston; two sisters, Kelly Brown (Tim Erwin) of Portsmouth and Brenda Dickenson of Antioch, TN; brother, Steven Brown (Cindy) of Ashville; six grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Brown, III and one sister, Debra Brown.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Brent Barrett officiating. Friends may call from 5 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Fond memories of Richard and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.