Richard Bays (1955 - 2020)
Obituary
WHEELERSBURG-Richard Paul Bays, 64, of Wheelersburg, died January 22, 2020. He was born February 24, 1955, in Portsmouth, a son of the late George T. Bays Sr. and Evelyn Stratton Bays. He attended Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. He is survived by his nephew, Aaron Bays (Heather), of Franklin Furnace. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020, at Sunset Gardens with Perry Prosch officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
