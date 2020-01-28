CHARLES TOWN-Richard Franklin "Frank" Brisker passed away December 23, 2019 at the age of 77, after a brief illness.

He was born April 2, 1942 in Wheelersburg, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He worked for the US Department of Agriculture for a short time. During that time he discovered his true passion, flying airplanes. Frank earned the most advanced flying license, as well as becoming a FAA Designated Pilot Examiner. He also earned his Inspection Authority (IA) mechanic license. He opened a flight school at the Galion Ohio Airport. He taught many pilots how to fly over his career and developed many friendships in the aviation industry.

Following the flight school, Frank began to fly for various medical air transport companies. He was eventually hired to fly for Critical Care Air Transport at Port Columbus International Airport, and then with Med Flight of Ohio based at the Ohio State Airport until his retirement. He served as Chief Pilot and Director of Operations.

Frank is survived by his wife, Judith Eilene Brisker, son, Norman Dean Brisker, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lynne Brisker, daughter, Eva Annette Brisker and grandson, Matthew James Brisker. Also surviving are brothers Charles Brisker and family as well as Larry Brisker and family. Frank is also survived by dear friend, Leanna Slater as well as many others he touched throughout his aviation career.

He will be Forever Missed.

A memorial service is being planned in Mansfield, Ohio in April.