Richard Dials
WHEELERSBURG-Richard Wayne Dials, 59, of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at SOMC-ER. Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and one hour before the service on Thursday. Masonic Services will be at 8:00 pm on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
