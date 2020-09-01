1/1
Richard Dunaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDERSON, IA-Richard C. Dunaway passed away August 26, 2020. He was born September 10, 1935 and was a life-long resident of Anderson, Indiana. He was married to Ann Dunaway, nee Clary, for 63 years until her passing in March 2019. They will be buried together in their home state of Kentucky.Both he and his wife were active and loyal members in their Sunday School at Park Place Church of God, Anderson, Indiana. Richard grew up in South Shore, KY, and graduated from McKell High School in 1954. He received a bachelor's degree from Anderson College in 1962 and master's degree from Ball State University in Industrial Education. He is survived by his son Richard K. Dunaway, daughter Lisa Mclean, older brother, Leo Dunaway, and sister, Joyce Cubine, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and sometimes fishing and was known for his love of garage sales. He also liked to tinker with his many tools, his granddaughter once said, "Grandpa can fix anything."Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory ~ Whiteland Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
(317) 535-6880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved