Richard Dunaway

ANDERSON, IA-Richard C. Dunaway passed away August 26, 2020. He was born September 10, 1935 and was a life-long resident of Anderson, Indiana. He was married to Ann Dunaway, nee Clary, for 63 years until her passing in March 2019. They will be buried together in their home state of Kentucky.Both he and his wife were active and loyal members in their Sunday School at Park Place Church of God, Anderson, Indiana. Richard grew up in South Shore, KY, and graduated from McKell High School in 1954. He received a bachelor's degree from Anderson College in 1962 and master's degree from Ball State University in Industrial Education. He is survived by his son Richard K. Dunaway, daughter Lisa Mclean, older brother, Leo Dunaway, and sister, Joyce Cubine, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and sometimes fishing and was known for his love of garage sales. He also liked to tinker with his many tools, his granddaughter once said, "Grandpa can fix anything."Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory ~ Whiteland Chapel.