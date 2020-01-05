PORTSMOUTH – Richard William Dunham, Sr., age 99, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born March 8, 1920, in Portsmouth to Gardner and Frances (Hughes) Dunham. Richard honorably served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy. He subsequently worked for Empire Detroit Steel and retired from Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing after 27 years. He loved to watch westerns and sports and was an avid Reds fan. A longtime member of the New Boston First Church of the Nazarene, Richard did a lot of maintenance at the church and drove the church van for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Mike (Patricia) Dunham of McDermott, Greg (Cathy) Dunham of Wheelersburg; daughter, Paula Fraley (Scott Whisman) of Portsmouth; sister, Dolores Simpson of Portsmouth; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lois Dunham of Wheelersburg; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, in 1989; son, Richard Dunham, Jr; grandson, Christopher Dunham; four brothers, Frank, Eugene, Charles, and Gardner, Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Hatfield and Evelyn Hall; brothers-in-law, Ernie Hatfield and Joe Hall; sisters-in-law, Carrie Dunham and Leona Dunham.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at New Boston First Church of the Nazarene in New Boston with Pastor Mike Lanning officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Fond memories of Richard and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.