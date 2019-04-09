RICHARD LEE EDGINGTON

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH — Richard Lee Edgington, 85 of South Portsmouth, KY, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. He was born February 22, 1934 in South Portsmouth, KY a son of the late Charles F. Edgington and Helen E. Miller Edgington. He was a graduate of South Portsmouth High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College, a veteran of the US Naval Reserve and was retired as a brick mason from Empire-Detroit Steel in New Boston, OH, having also worked at Selby Shoes, Portsmouth, OH and Morton Funeral Home, South Shore, KY.

He is survived by one son, Richard Lee (Patricia) Edgington II also of South Portsmouth; two grandchildren, Jason Matthew (Amber) Edgington of Louisville, KY and Meghan Elizabeth (Gary) Britton of South Shore; seven great grandchildren, Jordan Edgington, Jarren Edgington, Shealynn Edgington, Cash Edgington, Jackson Bratchett, Jacob Bratchett and Braylon Tallman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beulah Faye Edgington, two sisters, Lorraine Monk of Portsmouth, OH and Helen Edgington; and one brother, Charles Edgington.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at MORTON FUNERAL HOME in South Shore, Kentucky, with Dr. Michael Rice and Sam Piatt officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday.

Online condolences may be expressed at mortonfh.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Community Hospice in Ashland, KY