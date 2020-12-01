PORTSMOUTH-Richard L. Fraley, 73 of Portsmouth died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late William L. "Chigger" Fraley and Jesse Coffee Fraley Blaine. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Blankenship.

Richard was a 1965 graduate of Portsmouth High School, he was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran, Past Commander of American Legion Post # 47, and a former member of the Veterans Commission of Scioto County. He was the owner and operator of "Rich TV and Home Center" in Portsmouth that he started in 1994.

Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Rapp Fraley who he married on February 14, 1984, 3 sons; Richard "Richie" (Sarah) Fraley Jr., Jesse (Amanda) Johnson and Steven Johnson, a daughter, Angella (Steve) Boyer, 6 grandchildren, a great grandchild, Rhett, and 2 sisters; Iris Fraley Mills and Jackie Crockett.

A private family service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for friends to see. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park with Military graveside rites by the James Dickey American Legion Post #23. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Steven Hunter Hope Fund and the Funeral Detail of the James Dickey American Legion Post #23. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.