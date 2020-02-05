SAN ANTONIO TX - Richard Gomez, 57 of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. He was born to the late Rudy and Eudelia (Garcia) Gomez in San Antonio, Texas. Richard was a former Funeral Director and served in the United States Navy as a funeral director.

He is survived by one daughter, Miranda Gomez - Carpenter and husband Josh of Virginia Beach, VA; one sister Maria Swick and husband Dee of South Webster; two grandchildren, Caspian, Mia and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be 12 Noon Saturday February 8, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. Interment will follow at Junior Furnace Cemetery with Graveside Military Honors by James Dickey Post 23. American Legion.