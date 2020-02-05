Richard Gomez

SAN ANTONIO TX - Richard Gomez, 57 of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. He was born to the late Rudy and Eudelia (Garcia) Gomez in San Antonio, Texas. Richard was a former Funeral Director and served in the United States Navy as a funeral director.

He is survived by one daughter, Miranda Gomez - Carpenter and husband Josh of Virginia Beach, VA; one sister Maria Swick and husband Dee of South Webster; two grandchildren, Caspian, Mia and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be 12 Noon Saturday February 8, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. Interment will follow at Junior Furnace Cemetery with Graveside Military Honors by James Dickey Post 23. American Legion.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
